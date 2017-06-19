Lipstick Under My Burkha to arrive with a dash of red on July 21, release date announced with a bold poster. See photo

Lipstick Under My Burkha is all set to release on July 21. We hope we don’t have to wait any longer. Lipstick Under My Burkha is all set to release on July 21. We hope we don’t have to wait any longer.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film that started a war of thoughts, freedom and will within the country, has won its battle against the patriarchal thoughts and social stereotypes. The film which finally got a certificate is set to walk free to create ripple effects at the box office on July 21. After taking rounds of various international film festivals and winning innumerable awards for its content, Lipstick Under My Burkha will finally get a release in India on July 21. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures announces the release date on its social media handles.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the news with a very brave poster, which shows off a middle finger to all those who were hampering its release. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on October 26 last year. However, CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani denied certification claiming that the movie was “lady-oriented” and portrayed women’s sexual preferences. He was also quoted saying, “CBFC has its own responsibility. Along with a certification body, it has a rule-book with guidelines and Act which works according to it. We have not blocked the title but our objection is to the content of the film. We are in favour of women empowerment as is being talked about but we don’t agree with the type of treatment and projection that has been accorded to them.”

However, the film saw immense support in its fight for a clearance from the industry and elsewhere. And all the voices questioning the ways of CBFC and in favor of the film have not gone in vain. The film is being backed by one of the biggest production house in the country – Balaji Motion Pictures, and hopefully, it would not suffer any hurdles anymore. A statement released by Balaji read, “There are movies that are made with the intent to entertain, to make you laugh, cry, whistle and more. And then there are movies like Lipstick Under my Burkha, that pepper all of these with a dash of rebellion. Taking on the ‘crazies’ who think they’re the guardians of women.

Movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha are rare phenomenons, so rare that they deserve more than the accolades bestowed on it, they deserve to be shown to the world with no discrimination on community, gender, age or social strata.

To all the women who’re constantly being told what to do, where to go, how to be – here’s an answer. It takes balls to be a woman. NOT!

Women cannot be defined by male paradigms. And to all the men who are man enough to let women be… Lipstick celebrates that very spirit. After a 6 month battle with the censor board, after sweeping 10 awards internationally, Lipstick Under My Burkha finally hits theatres on 21st July! The film ‘they’ didn’t want you to watch. ‘They’ called it – ‘audio pornography’, ‘sexually contagious’ and deemed it ‘too lady oriented’.”

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, Lipstick Under My Burkha chronicles the secret lives of four feisty women chasing a little piece of freedom. Though stifled and trapped in their worlds, these four women claim their desires through small acts of courage and stealthy rebellion.

