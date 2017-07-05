Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma and others show middle-finger to haters, join #LipstickRebellion

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen and other leading cast of the film begin #LipstickRebellion. Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen and other leading cast of the film begin #LipstickRebellion.

When the new poster of Lipstick Under My Burkha had arrived, the one thing we were sure about is the fact that the starcast of the film is definitely coming back stronger, bolder and united to shut the voices who tell them what to do because they belong to the ‘fairer’ sex. Now, just a few days before its release in India, the filmmaker and the actors, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur started off the promotions with a movement aiming to get women of this country to stand together and fight the patriarchal thought process of the society. They want you, me and everyone join their #LipstickRebellion and pose with a lipstick, rightly placed as middle finger.

Balaji Motion Pictures, the production house of the film, posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “As women, we’ve always been Fighting the Do’s and Don’t’s that the world throws at us. It’s our time to strike the Lipstick Pose (The pose with your Lipstick between your fingers, like in the poster) and tell the world the “Don’t” that you’ve shattered and emerged out of!”

Talking about the film, Ekta Kapoor said in an earlier interview, “The film made me angry. I saw the film and realised we really live in a world where as women we are not allowed to do or say anything. Here was this entertaining movie that spoke about what I think. Why didn’t I think of it? I loved it.”

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, was not allowed to be premiered in India because of being ‘too lady oriented’ and for explicit sexual content by the CBFC. However, the long fight with the CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani finally came to an end when the makers approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), which directed the CBFC to certify the film with a few cuts.

