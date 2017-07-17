Lipstick Under My Burkha promos: Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur introduce their characters, take sass one notch higher. Watch videos

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah and Plabita Borthakur’s rebel characters introduced, looks like the movie is going to be worth the wait. Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah and Plabita Borthakur’s rebel characters introduced, looks like the movie is going to be worth the wait.

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha has been hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Not only does the movie challenge India’s patriarchal society, it has also successfully lived up to the tag of being the sassiest movie of the year as of now. The makers have now released two new promos, introducing us to the characters of Ratna Pathak Shah who plays Usha ji and Plabita Borthakur aka Rehana and they are just beyond exciting.

Ushaji is a middle-aged widow who is still in touch with her sexual desires in a society which prescribes celibacy to women over 40. While she is a misfit and a rebel, secretly reading erotic stories and falling in love with a handsome swimming instructor, it looks like Ratna Pathak Shah is doing total justice to her character. Her journey from swamis to swimming suits and blouses to sexy lingerie is definitely one to watch out for.

On the other hand, Plabita Borthakur’s character Rehana is no less a maverick. Rehana looks like she is throwing caution to the wind and living a double life. From wearing a burkha in front of the society to quickly ‘getting out of it’ to pursue her singing/dancing dreams, Rehana seems to give a new look to how women have been portrayed in the society so far. And going by how Rehana is presented, a lot of young girls are going to relate with her story.

The trailer’s release had recently taken us by storm and had got positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film, which revolves around the lives of four women from different age groups, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Aahana Kumra. Lipstick Under My Burkha is releasing on July 21.

