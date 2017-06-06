Lipstick Under My Burkha’ needs to reach wider audience: Director Alankrita Shrivastava

Alankrita Shrivastava says Lipstick Under My Burkha deserves the best release. Alankrita Shrivastava says Lipstick Under My Burkha deserves the best release.

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava is ecstatic that Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment will present and distribute the movie. She says the film deserves the best release and a wide audience.”I am thrilled that Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment will be presenting and distributing ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. It’s going to be fun to promote and release the film.”

“I really believe that the film needs to reach a wider audience,” Shrivastava told IANS. The movie, which has done its fair share of festival rounds, was caught in a mess with the censor board deeming it too “lady oriented” in content, laced with sexual scenes and abusive words. After a long battle with the censor board, the makers finally received a certificate for release following Film Certification Appellate Tribunal’s directive last week.

“We have fought so hard to be allowed to screen this film legally in theatres, it deserves the best release,” Shrivastava said. “Films by women, about women and through women’s eyes need to be made and watched. I think the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ in India is a moment of celebration for all women in India. Why should women’s stories of love, sex, secrets and rebellion not be screened and watched widely? Let’s claim our right to watch ‘lady-oriented’ films,” she added.

Produced by Prakash Jha, the film features actors like Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah, and tells the story of four small town women in search of a little freedom.

