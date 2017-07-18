Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava feels erotica written mostly from male point of view

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha had a long battle agains CBFC. Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha had a long battle agains CBFC.

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava feels that erotic literature is mainly written from the male point of view, which she says is unfair. Shrivastava and actresses Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur have appeared in a video titled 7 Gandi Kahaniyaan as part of So Basically series on Culture Machine’s digital channel Blush on Tuesday. In the video, they are reading erotic literature written by some of the celebrated writers of India.

“Erotica is written more often from the male point of view. And sometimes from the female point of view. But that tales of sex should only be the purview of men is unfair. I think women subvert the point of view of stories with how they consume them,” Shrivastava said in a statement.

“And I think women should be able to enjoy love sex and romance in ways that fulfill them. If not through real life, then at least through stories. For me the Blush video is about celebrating the idea of female enjoyment and fulfilment. And we had a great time doing the readings,” she added. Konkana said, “This web film is a very bold expression of what today’s women are, how they feel and how they would like to be perceived. It was great shooting with the Blush team on such an interesting concept.”

Lipstick Under My Burkha struggled for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this year. The story of the film revolves around four women and how they struggle to live their dreams.

