Nihalani, Uncensored

A poster of Julie 2 A poster of Julie 2

Pahlaj Nihalani’s entry to the press conference of his latest venture, Julie 2, was nearly derailed by a toddler tripping in front of him. But the former chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) strode into the Grand Ballroom of JW Marriott Hotel, Juhu, to the sound of cameras clicking almost as loudly as the child’s wails. During the press conference, a group of blonde dancers shimmied to a track from the film, the trailer was shown, and no sooner than Nihalani — dressed in a pink shirt and purple checked jacket — took the microphone, questions came flying from all sections of the room, fast and furious.

“The trailer and look of this film is quite bold. If you were still the CBFC chairman, how many cuts would you have issued?” came the first salvo from a female reporter. Nihalani demurred and said, “I’m no longer in that role, so whoever is will decide how many cuts to issue,” before adding, “I would have not given this film a single cut, I would just give it an A-certificate, as it is a very clean film, there are no cuss words in it.”

He went on to say, “I am very glad that after shouldering such a responsibility, I have returned to distribution and production, and everybody is eager to know why I am associated with this film. Especially after the media tagged me as a sanskaari man — why this film? You all haven’t watched this film and you think it’s an erotic picture, but every film has its own framework. The film industry is a dream, and how does one feel when one’s dreams do not come true? I heard the story from director Deepak Shivdasani at the idea stage and thought it was novel. The film is an eye-opener, based on true incidents of the film industry and its work culture. Deepak has exposed the industry.”

The story of a beautiful, aspiring star (played by south actor, Raai Laxmi, in her Bollywood debut) who is exploited by the film industry, and is seemingly the victim of the infamous casting couch, Nihalani described Julie 2 — which he is distributing — as an “adult family film”, by which he meant that all the adult members of a family can watch it together. “There is no vulgarity in the film. I am sanskaari, the soil of India has sanskaar, and without sanskaar, we are nothing,” he said, as some sections of the audience audibly sniggered, while his supporters, forming a flank near the doors, cheered loudly.

Moments of the press conference descended into a shouting match between certain mediapersons and Nihalani. But the former chairman of the CBFC took it in good humour, and before the final question was asked, Nihalani rose from his seat to mimic Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known open arms pose, directed at a journalist he could not spot. His smile died down quickly when the question was asked: How did a “lady-oriented” story such as the one in Julie 2 gain his attention? “I know why you are saying this. All I can tell you is that, there is no burkha here,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App