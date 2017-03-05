CBFC is completely ill-equipped to judge a film, says Lipstick Under My Burkha’s director Alankrita Shrivastava

Lipstick Under My Burkha talks about four women from different sections of society seeking freedom from the patriarchal culture and wishes to fulfill their desires. Lipstick Under My Burkha talks about four women from different sections of society seeking freedom from the patriarchal culture and wishes to fulfill their desires.

Isn’t it ironical how an Indian film gets acclaimed all around the globe but is not valued in own country. Yes, we are talking about the award-winning film Lipstick Under My Burkha. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by director Prakash Jha, the film talks about four women from different sections of society seeking freedom from the patriarchal culture and wish to fulfill their desires.

In an exclusive interview to IndianExpress.com, Alankrita Shrivastava tells us how censor board reacted after watching the film.

You were present during the screening and certification, what actually happened?

I was there for both the screenings that we had for the censor board. At the end of the first screening for the Examining Committee, I went into the theatre. I was told by the members that there was a divided verdict, so no decision could be taken. And they would get back to us in writing. However they did say that felt that the film was a hard hitting film that represented the true reality of women’s lives in India.

About a week later we received the letter stating that certification has been refused. And the reasons given were, the film is “lady-oriented” “fantasy above life” “contanious sexual scenes” “audio pornography” “abusive words.”

We responded to the decision by applying for a revising committee screening. That was the 20th of February. I was called into the theatre after the screening. Mr Nihalani was there along with the revising committee members.

It was still dark in the theatre. Everyone on the committee was sitting. Nobody greeted me. Nobody offered me a seat. Nobody said a word.

I felt like some sort of a criminal. Then Mr Nihalan’s PA (assuming she was a PA) pointed him out to me, saying, “Chairman, Sir.” As though I was expected to treat him with some great reverence.

The vibe was totally not like a filmmaker just having a conversation with the certification board head. The power dynamics were completely lopsided.

I said, “Hello, Sir.” There was silence. And then sitting back comfortably on his chair he looked down upon me and just said, “There is a unanimous decision to not certify the film.” There was silence for a moment.

And then he said something to the effect – It’s not a few scenes or sequences, the problem is with the whole film.

The PA then asked me if I wanted to say anything. I just said no, since the decision is already made and they are quite clear about it. The environment was cold and hostile.

Maybe they expected me to grovel in front of them. But I just “okay fine” and walked out.

It has won awards worldwide, then why do you think it failed in India?

The film has not failed in India. The CBFC has refused to certify it. If people are allowed to watch the film then we will know if it is a failure or a success.

In any case in terms of challenging the popular norms of mainstream culture, the film has already sparked off major debate and discussion. And that is really healthy and fantastic.

When before have we in the mainstream media ever discussed the female gaze? The fact that we are means the film is a game changer already. There is so much popular support for the film. When have we last seen so many people engage with a small independent film?

Tell us something about the film?

It is not a sex comedy as it is being described. Rather it is an intimate and personal story of four women trying to live out their small dreams,in the midst of their confined lives. And I can’t wait for people to watch it. In theatres.

Why did you choose this title?

I didn’t choose the title. Rather the title chose me. It just came to me when I first conceived of the story. It is a metaphoric title. It refers to veiled desires and hidden dreams. It represents the idea that women will not stop dreaming, no matter how much they are suppressed.

Does it in any way speak about a particular section of society (Muslim women)?

No. The film has characters from different communities. Of the four protagonists – two are Hindu and two are Muslim.

In a multi-cultural secular country like India, it is nice to have a story that represents women from different communities. The film speaks of a sisterhood of women that cuts across cultures and communities. It speaks of a kind of “female” experience of life in a patriarchal, suffocating society. I am proud that the film represents women from different communities. Because patriarchy is common to women across the world.

I don’t believe that women in India should be marginalized or left out of cultural representations, because that creates an “otherness.” I believe that as women there is something deep within that connects us.

Also, with the new conversation about diversity in Hollywood, I think it is quite progressive to have films that are more representative.

I think there is so much beauty in the diversity of India. That is what makes us unique. Why should reflecting that diversity in a film be problematic rather than progressive?

Why do you feel people don’t come out in open to speak on such topics?

It is easier to perpetuate the status quo for some I guess. Maybe the fear of challenging the dominant and prevailing viewpoint is not everybody’s cross to bear. Sometimes things have to happen to you personally for you to speak out. But having said that I am so encouraged by the support of people across the world and the media.

What is your take on censorship?

I think the concept of censorship is not in tandem with the concept of democracy and the freedom of expression. A country that lets adults vote and elect their leaders must let its adult citizens choose the films they want to watch. Particularly in 2017, with the digital age, the concept of censorship makes no sense.

And as is proven through what happened with Lipstick Under my Burkha, the CBFC is completely ill-equipped to judge a film. They have no idea as to how to look at a film in context of world cinema, gender politics, what is going in society, the politics of representation, alternative forms of narrative, the politics of the gaze.

Right now their only point of reference seems to be the popular male dominated mainstream narrative of popular culture. They are frightened by alternative view points like the female point of view. They are then systematically perpetuating only the dominant narrative and consciously silencing women’s voices.

With flaming gender equality issues in India ranging from violence to dowry, we need a gender-sensitive CBFC for sure. There cannot be a government body that is sitting and trying to clamp down the voices and stories of women. It cannot be allowed. It is wrong. And an assault on the rights of women to express themselves. The way the CBFC exists right now, acting as the uneducated regressive moral guardians of the Indian audience is a shame. Censorship needs to be replaced by just certification. But the CBFC as it functions right now is hardly equipped even to certify films.

A message for your audience?

I would love for people to just experience the lives of these four women for that couple of hours – laugh with them, feel their heartbreak, root for them, just be with them.