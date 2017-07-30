Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Ratna Pathak Shah shares a moment in time from when she dated Naseeruddin Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about a time when she went out on a date with Naseeruddin Shah at a fancy restaurant. Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about a time when she went out on a date with Naseeruddin Shah at a fancy restaurant.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are one of the sweet couples of Bollywood. Both the actors are known for their head strong nature and unique choices when it comes to the selection of films. Ratna Pathak Shah recently came for the podcast of All India Bakchod to promote her film, Lipstick Under My Burkha. The podcast is usually helmed by the four founders of the organisation, Gursimran Khamba, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, however, this time it was helmed by Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Surka. During a candid chat, Ratna spoke about a time when she went out on a date with Naseeruddin Shah at a fancy restaurant.

“These fancy restaurants once upon a time used to have two menu cards. One for the women and one for the men. The one for the woman didn’t have the prices and the one for men did. This was the Taj. ( If I’m allowed to say that). The first time we went together (Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak) we had like Rs 400. We went for this dinner and we just started out in life and we hardly had any money. By mistake, I got the menu card with the money and Naseer got the menu card without the money, so he was ordering left and right.”

With facial expressions, she tried to warn him about the bill. “And finally when the waiter went away I told him and then we started counting our money,” she added later.

The team of Lipstick Under My Burkha gave the most sarcastic podcast, where Ratna Pathak Shah almost showed her sassy Mrs Maya Sarabhai side who always has the wittiest thing to say.

