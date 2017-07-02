Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Ratna Pathak Shah on CBFC row: It was a controversy that didn’t need to be made at all

Ratna Pathak Shah said that censor board came out looking very, very silly on the whole issue. Ratna Pathak Shah said that censor board came out looking very, very silly on the whole issue.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been at loggerheads with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its release for a long time. Now, director Alankrita Srivastva’s film has finally got a release date after Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) decided that Lipstick Under My Burkha can be given an adult certificate. At a recent press conference, Lipstick Under My Burkha team expressed relief on the film finally getting a release date but avoided saying anything against CBFC.

Ratna Pathak Shah who plays a middle-aged woman Usha in the film, however, spoke about CBFC’s stand on the whole issue. “The Board came out looking very, very silly. It was a controversy that didn’t need to be made at all. But, for us, this was a good thing in a sense. This controversy really focused attention on what the film is trying to say – that we are battling patriarchy all the time, in small and big ways. And every day, this battle chips away at a woman’s sense of self. This is what the film is really talking about. All four women in the film are fighting to have a sense of self-worth,” Ratna told Scroll.in.

Earlier, Ekta spoke about CBFC but eluded blaming it for the delay in release. “I have no issue with CBFC. My problem is with the society, which talks about the same thing but in its own way. So, CBFC is mirroring the society. We will trivialise this whole thing if we make it about CBFC. It’s a larger issue. If you talk to a woman she will give you at least five incidents in a day, 5-10 in a month for sure where she had to give proofs of being a ‘woman’, maybe at a male-dominated workplace or when she has to try to come across as a smarter because she is good looking,” Ekta told indianexpress.com.

