Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Konkona Sen Sharma: Still a task to find support for women films

Bollywood filmmakers and audiences may have opened their arms to the independent cinema but Konkona Sen Sharma says getting funds for a female-oriented movie is still a task in the industry. Konkona says she has read a couple of interesting scripts but is unsure whether the films will actually see the light of the day.

In an interview to PTI, Konkona says, “I hope they get made as funding is still difficult until you have a big star. Kalki Koechlin and I were suppose to do a film together but it got shelved due to lack of funds. I know if we had a male then it would have not been (shelved).

“It was about two women and their lives. It was by an independent filmmaker.”The 37-year-old actress, currently awaiting the release of her next Lipstick Under My Burkha, believes it is difficult to break the glass ceiling in a male-dominated industry.

“People talk about cinema undergoing change. But, the future of parallel or independent cinema is not that bright. We make few films (in this segment) but these are small steps.” Konkona, however, says big stars are important part of film industry as “they form a part of our emotional system.”

“We have grown up watching the Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan) and we have strong feelings for them. They are different from each other, they have their own brand of cinema. Stars are important they have their own place.”

