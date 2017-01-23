Lion official poster out. Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar set to impress with strong performances. See pics

Sunny Pawar, Dev Patel’s Lion first official poster out. Sunny Pawar, Dev Patel’s Lion first official poster out.

The official poster of Dev Patel’s next film Lion is out. The poster portrays Dev along with Sunny Pawar. Bit the actors got great reviews for their performance in the film. The story of Lion is based around the character of Saroo Brierley, who, at the age of five, got lost separated from his hometown and was adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty years later, he begins searching for his long-lost family using Google Earth.

Talking about his role, Sunny had said, “It was a scary but very brave story and that really touched me.” The eight-year-old plays young Saroo, while Dev is in the grown-up version in the Garth Davis-directed movie.

Look at Dev Patel’s Lion poster:

Here’s the official poster for India of #Lion… Releases in India on 24 Feb 2017. pic.twitter.com/ZmsBcAV5YP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2017

“In the first part we have wonderful electrical Sunny Pawar, who has never been in front of the camera before and leads more than half of the film. I take on the more mature portions,” Dev said in an interview.

Dev Patel, who found fame through his lead role in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, says that he feels “real pride” in representing India in foreign films. Apart from him, Lion also stars Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Indian actors Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

See more pics of Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar from Golden Globes 2017:

Dev will be flying down to Mumbai to shoot for his next big project, Hotel Mumbai soon.

