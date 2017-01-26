Link up rumours don’t bother me: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi opens up about how she takes rumours about her linkup with Sohail Khan. Huma Qureshi opens up about how she takes rumours about her linkup with Sohail Khan.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi says while rumours of her link ups are “ugly”, she does not let them bother her much.

The actress was initially linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who launched her in her debut Gangs of Wasseypur. When asked how she deals with rumours, the actress said in an interview, “I don’t think about it really. My family knows what the truth is. I don’t let it bother me too much. I always feel that your relationship with your fans is most important.”

Huma has of late been linked to actor Sohail Khan, someone who she says is like a brother to him. “Whenever something like this comes up, unpleasant, ugly, I just go to social media and I respond to it. Getting linked up to somebody who you consider your brother is a bit much I feel. It’s really sad. I have always responded to all these things on social media. That’s how I would like to do it.”

Kuch bhi likhte ho #MumbaiMirror aap.. Sohail Khan is like my elder brother .. Kuch toh facts check karo! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 31, 2015

The 30-year-old actress will now be seen in Jolly LLB 2 opposite actor Akshay Kumar. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom-drama-comedy is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi in the lead.

Huma says when Kapoor narrated the film she was instantly on board because of the “fantastic script” besides the fact that it stars Akshay, who will ensure that even she gets to tap the huge fan base. “My biggest hit so far has been ‘Badlapur’ but the kind of appreciation and just the fan base one will get because you work with him will be immense, it will be huge.” The film is scheduled to release on February 10.