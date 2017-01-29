Learning from Shah Rukh Khan most special experience for Fan star Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s style of work in Fan. Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s style of work in Fan.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, says observing his style of work remains one of her best experiences.

“Shah Rukh Khan is amazing… Anybody asks me about him, and the first thing I say that he is a great co-actor. Yes, he is a big star and it is amazingly surreal to work with him, but I was so happy to see the respect he gave me even though I was a newcomer,” Shriya told IANS.

Shriya, daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, was very comfortable with SRK.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She said: “He wanted to sort of discuss the scenes, we spoke about so many things. He just made me feel very comfortable. The spirit of learning and to do well…For me he was just this person, who wants to do a good job,” she added.

Also read | Hunger to work with Shah Rukh Khan has only increased: Shriya Pilgaonkar

“It will always be one of my most special experiences to observe and to learn from him…It was a wonderful feeling.”

“I would really want to work with Shah Rukh Khan again. The hunger to work with this phenomenal person and actor is far from over and, has only increased after ‘Fan’,” she added in a previous interview. She loves dancing and would like to shake a leg with Shah Rukh, something she did not get a chance to do in ‘Fan’.