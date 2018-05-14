Inder Kumar’s clip is a film scene: Family

Inder Kumar died last year due to a heart attack. Inder Kumar died last year due to a heart attack.

Hours after a video clip, showing late actor Inder Kumar visibly drunk and talking about committing suicide, surfaced online, his wife said the over two-minute video is part of his last Bollywood film, contrary to the speculation that it was a real recording.

Inder Kumar died last year due to a heart attack. He was 45. The clip, however, raised a question on the cause of his death, with people suggesting he committed suicide owing to his failed Bollywood career and the 2014 rape case against him.

At a press conference today, his wife Pallavi Saraf cleared the air about the video.

“It is a scene from a film which he had shot year-and-a half ago called Phatti Padi Hai Yaar. It’s sad that people are confusing the film scene with his real life. It’s not real,” she said.

On the rumours that the clip is a publicity stunt for the film, Pallavi said, “We would never do that. His death certificate mentions heart attack. So why would we try to release a video which says otherwise? This is purely by accident.”

She, however, added that there were times when Inder Kumar spoke about committing suicide, especially during the rape case.

“During that phase, he was highly disturbed. There were, of course, days when he broke down. He was concerned that his name was dragged into this but he never gave up.”

Inder worked in more than 20 films, including Salman Khan-starrer Wanted, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He also appeared on the TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi briefly as the protagonist Mihir Virani.

