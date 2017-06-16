Lata Mangeshkar writes an emotional note on her mother’s death anniversary

Singer Lata Mangeshkar posted this picture of her mother, Shevanti Mangeshkar. Singer Lata Mangeshkar posted this picture of her mother, Shevanti Mangeshkar.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most respected playback singers in the industry, has given us some of the most memorable songs from 1940s to 2007. Today the Lukka Chuppi singer wrote an emotional note remembering her mother, Shevanti Mangeshkar who she lovingly addresses as ‘mai’. Today is the death anniversary of her mother and so she shared a beautiful picture, and wrote, “Aaj meri pujya mata ji jihne sab Mai kehete the unki punyatithi hai (Today is the death anniversary of my respected mother).”

After Lata’s father passed away, it was her mother who took care of the family and stayed with them through the thick and thin for almost 53 years. Remembering this, the singer wrote, “Mere pitaji ke swargwas ke baad lagbhag 53 saal Mai humari maa aur baba dono ban gayi. Mai se humne swabhiman se jeena sikha (After my father passed away, for almost 53 years, my mother also played the role of my father. We learnt to live with self-respect from our mother).” She also spoke about how even today she has stuck to the teachings of her mother and follows in the footsteps that her mother has advised her on.

Check Lata Mangeshkar’s tweets |

Aaj meri pujya mata ji jihne sab Mai kehete the unki punyatithi hai pic.twitter.com/ZG1825nXQu — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 16, 2017

Mere pitaji ke swargwas ke baad lagbhag 53 saal Mai humari maa aur baba dono ban gayi.Mai se humne swabhiman se jeena sikha. . — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 16, 2017

Mai aaj bhi tum humari shakti ho,aaj bhi tumhare dikhaaye hue raaste par chal rahe hain, aur din raat tumhe aur baba ko yaad karte hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 16, 2017

She wrote, “Mai aaj bhi tum humari shakti ho,aaj bhi tumhare dikhaaye hue raaste par chal rahe hain, aur din raat tumhe aur baba ko yaad karte hain (Even today you are my strength, even today I follow your teachings and your path, and day and night I reminisce about you and father).”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd