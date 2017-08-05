Lata Mangeshkar wishes Dilip Kumar quick recovery

Lata Mangeshkar wished a quick recovery to Dilip Kumar. Lata Mangeshkar wished a quick recovery to Dilip Kumar.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday wished a quick recovery to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is currently being treated for kidney problems at a hospital here. She tweeted, “Mujhe news dekhkar pata chala ki Dilip Kumar ji ki tabiyat acchi nahi hai. Unki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho yehi meri Ishwar se prarthana. (I found out from news channels that Dilip Kumar is not well. Hope his health gets better soon. That is my only wish from God).”

Dilip, 94, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday evening after he suffered dehydration and a urinary tract infection. One of the attending team of doctors said on Friday that the actor’s health was not good as his creatinine and potassium levels were rising and haemoglobin was decreasing. He is under observation in the ICU, and doctors are considering putting him on dialysis. They have clarified that he is not on ventilator.

In a book by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Lata had spoken about her regret at not being able to sing for Dilip Kumar. Lata shares a close bond with the actor and they have a mutual admiration for each other as artistes.

Mujhe news dekhkar pata chala ki Dilip kumar ji ki tabiyat acchi nahi hai.Unki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho yehi meri Ishwar se prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 5, 2017

“Obviously, I cannot sing for any man but when I watch Dilip Kumar sing ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache re’ in Kohinoor, I can see the veins in his neck protruding.

“Dilip Kumar looks as though he is actually singing, not Rafi Sahib. If I had the chance, I would have happily sung for him,” she had said.

