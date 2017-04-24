Lata Mangeshkar remembers father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 75th death anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar also shared a link to her father’s song titled “Marmabandhaatali Thev Hee” on Twitter. Lata Mangeshkar also shared a link to her father’s song titled “Marmabandhaatali Thev Hee” on Twitter.

Legendary singer actress Lata Mangeshkar has remembered her father on his 75th death anniversary on Monday. “Aaj mere parampujya pitaji Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji ki 75 vi punyatithi hai.Hum sab Mangeshkar unko naman karte hain aur unka aashirwad maangte hain. (Today is the 75th death anniversary of my respected father Deenanath Mangeshkar. All us Mangeshakers (family members) pay our gratitude to him and ask for blessings),” Lata tweeted on Monday.

Aaj mere parampujya pita ji Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji ki 75 vi punyatithi hai.Hum sab (cont) http://t.co/zYhDAT9wXi — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 24, 2017

Lata’s father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a classical singer and a theater actor. She is the eldest child of her parents. Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath are her siblings in sequence.

The 87-year-old singer also shared a link to her father’s song titled “Marmabandhaatali Thev Hee” on Twitter and captioned it: “Mere Pitaji ka gaaya ye geet aap sabke liye. (A song from my father for all of you).”

Mere Pitaji ka gaaya ye geet aap sabke liye.http://t.co/DRvKFFYaxQ — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 24, 2017

The Marathi Natyageet sung by the Lata’s father is based on the Raag Patdeep from his famous musical play “Sanyasta Khadga.”

Lata Mangeshkar might be keeping away from active playback singing in films for years now, but she continues to be an inspiration for every aspiring singer even today. In a recent interview, the legend had given an advice to young singers. She said, ““I think playback singing has a lot to do with voice acting. I would suggest to all the youngsters to understand the character, situation and the story behind the songs. That is when you can add soul to the rendition which, I think, is missing in today’s music.”

During her musical journey of over seven decades in the Hindi film industry, the singer lent her voice for many heroines of different generations. She says Meena Kumari, Nargis, Madhubala and Sadhana were some of the yesteryear actresses whose voice was quite in sync with her playback. And among the younger ones, she feels Madhuri Dixit and Kajol did justice to her songs on screen with their lip-sync and expressive faces.

(With IANS inputs)

