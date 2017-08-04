Lata Mangeshkar on Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary: Kishore da is always missed

Lata Mangeshkar remembers Kishore Kumar on his 88th birth anniversary. Lata Mangeshkar remembers Kishore Kumar on his 88th birth anniversary.

The soul never dies and the body is never really alive– Isaac Bashevis Singer.

On his 88th birth anniversary, the Indian nightingale and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remembers him, saying, he was as good a person as a singer. She took to Twitter to post, “Namaskar.Kishore Da ki aaj jayanti hai.wo jitne acche gayak the utne hi acche insaan the.Mujhe Kishore Da ki kami hamesha mehsoos hoti hai,” which means, ‘Greetings. Its birth anniversary of Kishore da. He was as good a person as a singer. He is always missed.’

She also posted her first playback with Kishore Kumar and wrote, “Mera aur Kishore Da ka saath mein ye pehla geet jo humne 1948 mein gaaya tha (This is Kishore da and my first song together, which we recorded in 1948).”

Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to post, “T 2505 -4th Aug, Kishore Kumar’s Birth Annv, Prod, Dir, Actor, Singer Music Dir; sang for me 51 films, 130+ songs, and 60 films I acted in.”

Born in a Bengali family in Khandwa, Central Provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh) as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, the legendary singer dominated the Hindi music industry for several decades.

From soft numbers to peppy tracks to romantic songs, Kishore Kumar gave Bollywood fans number of evergreen songs. He also sang in different languages, such as Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Odiya.

Kishore Kumar won eight Filmfare Awards for ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ and holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in that category.

