Lata Mangeshkar wins The BrandLaureate award. But it is her message for fans which is melting our hearts. See pic

India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar might be away from the limelight for a long time but the ‘didi’ (as the film fraternity fondly addresses her) of Bollywood has a constant presence in the lives of Hindi and Marathi music lovers, courtesy, her mesmerising and evergreen songs which will always find a place in our playlists.

Though awards and recognition have been a routine for the melody queen, but what matters to her more than a materialistic trophy is the love and warm wishes of her fans and well-wishers.

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar was conferred with the ‘Legendary Award’ by ‘The BrandLaureate.’ Expressing her gratitude for the award the iconic singer took to Twitter and shared the picture of her trophy. She wrote, “Heartfelt thank you to “The Brand Laureate” for honouring me with the “Legendary Award” 2017.”

Heartfelt thank you to “The Brand Laureate” for honouring me with the “Legendary Award” 2017. pic.twitter.com/ybvK2590zX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 17, 2017

But, not just the gratitude for the honour, what became more pleasing was another tweet that followed from her end. The singer who has more than 30,000 songs to her credit wrote had a beautiful message for her fans and well-wishers – “More I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers..”

I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers.. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 17, 2017

Who would agree that these are the words from a singer whose voice once brought tears to the eyes of Pandit Nehru in his hour of gloom?

Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 with songs in Marathi. Her first Hindi song was ‘Paa lagoon kar jori’ for Vasant Joglekar’s movie Aap Ki Seva Mein in 1946. Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break with the song ‘Dil mera toda’ in Majboor and after that, there was no looking back for Lata didi. Today, she might have stopped singing, but her’s is the same voice which once brought tears to the eyes of Pandit Nehru in his hour of gloom.

Earlier, in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Brand Laureate Legendary award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

