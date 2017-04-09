Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Parekh hope Vinod Khanna recovers soon

Asha Parekh and Lata Mangeshkar have wished for a speedy recovery to the actor. Asha Parekh and Lata Mangeshkar have wished for a speedy recovery to the actor.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have wished a good health to actor-politician Vinod Khanna. Asha and Lata have wished for a speedy recovery to the actor. Vinod Khanna has been admitted to the hospital for severe dehydration.

Asha who has worked with Vinod in several films including Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki told IANS, “It’s a very unfortunate thing that he is not feeling well. I pray to God that he recovers very fast. He was a very handsome guy… It’s sad to know he is not keeping well. Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared, “My prayers and good wishes are with Shri Vinod Khanna Ji for a speedy recovery. One of the finest artists of our industry.”

My prayers and good wishes are with Shri Vinod Khanna ji for a speedy recovery.

One of the finest artistes of our industry. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 8, 2017

The actor’s son Rahul Khanna earlier informed PTI, “Dad was hospitalised for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in.”

The hospital earlier issued a statement that said, “The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable. His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy,” was the hospital’s official statement about the health of the 70-year-old actor. It didn’t comment about cancer.”

The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai on March 31. He is the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

