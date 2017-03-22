Lara Dutta to wear producer’s hat for her next, will play a single mother

Lara Dutta last appeared in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar. Lara Dutta last appeared in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi has yet again worn the hat of a producer for her next film in which she will essaying the role of an NRI single mother. The movie will be produced by Lara’s Bheegi Basanti Entertainment. This is for the second time that she is collaborating with Vinay Pathak, who has previously worked with Lara in her first production debut and critically acclaimed film Chalo Dilli.

Directed by Sushil Rajpal, the film will take the audience through an emotional journey of Lara’s character through the heartland of India in search of the anonymous donor who fathered her son. Sushil has worked as a cinematographer on films like Laga Chunari Mein Daag and won the National Award in 2009 for his directorial venture, Antardwand.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Vinay Pathak team up again, after #ChaloDilli… Currently untitled, it will be Lara’s second production venture. Directed by Sushil Rajpal and to be made under Lara’s banner Bheegi Basanti Entertainment, the film is slated to go on floors by June 2017.”

“We at Bheegi Basanti Entertainment have been on the lookout for another story that had the same humour and emotional connect that ‘Chalo Dilli’ had and have finally found that with a script that Sushil brought to us,” Lara said in a statement.

“It is liberating and refreshing to pursue great stories and bring them alive on celluloid through challenging and lovable characters and most importantly to make people laugh and cry at the same time,” continued the 38-year-old actor.

