Lara Dutta’s five-year-old daughter Saira is her twinning partner, see photos

Lara Dutta shared a lovely picture of her daughter Saira Bhupathi on her Instagram. Lara Dutta shared a lovely picture of her daughter Saira Bhupathi on her Instagram.

Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta shared a lovely picture of her daughter Saira Bhupathi on her Instagram. Going by this picture, one can see that Saira is a mirror reflection of her mother. Dressed in summer frocks, both Lara and daughter Saira are exuding a tonne of charm. The actor captioned the picture as, “Some fun in the summer sun with my girls! 😍. #happygirlsaretheprettiest.”

This is not the first time when Lara has shared some lovely pictures of her daughter. Earlier the actor shared some pictures where she can be seen twinning with Saira. Lara captioned one of these photos as, “Twinning with my mini me!! 😄. #daughtersrthebest.” Lara, who was once busy with films confessed that her world revolves around her five-year-old daughter now.

“Motherhood takes vanity completely out of the picture. Comfort is the key. When you are coming out of a plane after a 9-hour flight with drool all over your clothes, the last thing you are worried about is being photographed. You just want to take your kid home,” Lara told PTI in an interview.

Lara also said that Saira is her biggest fashion police. “She is my biggest fashion police and has a say in everything I wear. And I guess she should have a say. She looks at everything and has authority on my hair, make-up and clothes,” Lara added. The actor tied the knot with tennis player Mahesh Bhupati in 2011 and the couple was blessed with Saira in 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd