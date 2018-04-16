Happy birthday Lara Dutta: Riteish Deshmukh, Divya Dutta and others wish the beauty queen-turned-actor

Nowadays, Lara Dutta is giving most of her time to her family – husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and their 6-year-old daughter Saira. Nowadays, Lara Dutta is giving most of her time to her family – husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and their 6-year-old daughter Saira.

It is Lara Dutta’s birthday today. As the actor turned 40 on April 16, her friends took to social media to wish her on her special day. Lara was crowned Miss Intercontinental in 1997 and Miss Universe in 2000. She was the second woman from India to be crowned Miss Universe. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Akshay Kumar starrer Andaaz, which was a box office success and also won her a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.

Nowadays, the actor is giving most of her time to her family – husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and their 6-year-old daughter Saira. Lara keeps sharing photos with her friends and family on her social media accounts.

Lara Dutta’s co-star Riteish Deshmukh shared a click with her and wrote, “My Dearest @LaraDutta —wishing you a fabulous birthday…may you have a great year ahead. Loads of love & a big hug darling.” Divya Dutta tweeted, “Happy bday my lovely @LaraDutta !!! Hava super day!!! A big 🤗.”

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali also wished Lara and wrote, “Happy birthday La. @LaraDutta . Have the most amazing year ever with loads of health wealth happiness and more. Love Fa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See all the birthday wishes for Lara Dutta here:

My Dearest @LaraDutta —wishing you a fabulous birthday…may you have a great year ahead. Loads of love & a big hug darling pic.twitter.com/Jbpw2OMh2Y — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 16, 2018

Happy bday my lovely @LaraDutta !!! Hava super day!!! A big 🤗 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 16, 2018

Happy birthday La. @LaraDutta . Have the most amazing year ever with loads of health wealth happiness and more. Love Fa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2018

Happy Birthday @LaraDutta! Thank you for being you ❤️ so lucky to have your love and friendship for 17 long years!!! May you receive in abundance all the love you so generously give. #HappyBirthdayLaraDutta pic.twitter.com/L9n764hDfY — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 16, 2018

Happy Birthday @LaraDutta I say we do an encore of a ‘NY State of Mind’ (I know a guy 😜) @Maheshbhupathi http://t.co/sQAVlqaDnE — SAHIL SANGHA (@sahil_sangha) April 16, 2018

Gorgeous lady, Fabulous Actress & Model… Second @feminamissindia Universe @LaraDutta Happy Birthday To You!

Lots of Blessings & Love. — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) April 16, 2018

Happy Birthday @LaraDutta wishing you much health and happiness to you from all of us!See you soon and enjoy this day with Saira and rest of the family! Much love! 🎂🎉💐😘 pic.twitter.com/ayQS5uHvOh — Scott Davidoff (@thedavidoff) April 16, 2018

Lara got engaged to Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in September 2010. They tied the knot on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Bandra and later followed it up with a ceremony on February 20, 2011 at Sunset Point in Goa. On August 1, 2011, Dutta confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter was born in January 2012. See a few family photos of Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira here:

We wish a very happy birthday to Lara Dutta!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd