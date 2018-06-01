Taimur Ali Khan, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar attend Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday bash 

Taimur Ali Khan, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar were seen arriving for Laksshya’s birthday bash. Taimur Ali Khan, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar were seen arriving for Laksshya’s birthday bash.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya turned 2 today. And the birthday celebration saw Taimur Ali Khan, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar in attendance. Tusshar also shared a lovely post celebrating the day. Along with a click of his baby’s birth time, the happy dad wrote, “Been 2 years since this ‘laddoo’ came into my life and changed it forever! My angel for eternity, the love that I never ever felt before and will never after! ❤️❤️❤️” Well, we are sure you are now interested to see Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday party guests.

While another single father of B-town, Karan Johar came here with his little munchkins – Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little nawab Taimur Ali Khan was also present at the party. Tusshar Kapoor’s dad Jeetendra was also seen in the clicks, receiving the party guests.

See the pictures of guests arriving for Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya birthday party:

While arriving for the bash, Karan Johar also shared this click on his Instagram story:

Tusshar Kapoor had welcomed Laksshya on June 1, 2016 through surrogacy. Tusshar made headlines when the actor announced that he became a single parent. Recently, on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, Tusshar talked to indianexpress.com about his life after embracing parenthood.

The actor said, “My parents have fully supported me in my journey of parenthood. At times, I worry that they don’t spoil Laksshya because right now their focus is all on him. We are sidelined. He is getting all their love.”

