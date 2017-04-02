Laila Main Laila: Sunny Leone celebrates as song hits 150 million views, says ‘will always be my fav’

Sunny Leone celebrates success of Laila Main Laila. Sunny Leone celebrates success of Laila Main Laila.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees won millions of hearts for several reasons and one of them was, of course, Sunny Leone’s song, “Laila Main Laila.” The reprised version of the iconic number from Qurbani, starring Zeenat Aman, was special in its own way. This was the first time when Sunny Leone shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Today, Sunny gave a throwback to the song and celebrated its success. The video of the song has crossed over 150 million views on YouTube. Sharing the same, Sunny said it would remain her favourite.

The actor also performed the song at the recently held Zee Cinema Awards. The track was recreated by talented music director Ram Sampath and the additional lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. Sunny has often shared her experience of working with SRK and the chance of meeting Zeenat Aman during the shooting of the song.

On the work front, there were reports that the actor has been roped in for a number in Mohanlal’s Villain for which she is charging Rs 5 crore. However, director Unnikrishnan quashed the rumours saying, “I am eager to know more about this item dance. Please give me more details soon.”

Recently, Sunny also launched her own app. At the event, she said that post-Raees too, she is struggling to find good work. “I definitely try to make the right decision based on what’s on the table. It’s just all about that. My team and myself decide what’s best for the brand. Sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s not,” said Sunny.

