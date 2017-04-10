‘Lady-oriented’ Lipstick Under My Burkha eligible for Golden Globe Awards, Prakash Jha hopes for CBFC certification

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by CBFC. Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by CBFC.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had refused to certify Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha as it found the film ‘lady oriented’. A letter from CBFC to film’s producer Prakash Jha read, “The story is lady oriented, their fantasy about life. There are continuous sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused.”

That, however, didn’t stop Lipstick Under My Burkha from garnering accolades at films festivals across the world. And now we hear that Lipstick Under My Burkha is eligible for Golden Globe Awards, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The announcement was made by the director of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), Christina Marouda.

Christina made the announcement just before the screening of the film at IFFLA saying, “We are honoured that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen our opening night film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, to be an official Golden Globes qualifying screening. The director of the film will now have the opportunity to properly plan a Golden Globes campaign should she choose to submit the film for the nomination.”

“Our goal in working closely with Hollywood Foreign Press Association is to ensure that the Golden Globes are on the radar of filmmakers in India and that they become more and more aware of this platform and can begin to formulate their strategy,” she added.

A thrilled Alankrita told Mumbai Mirror, “This was really unexpected to me. This is a big leap for me and my team.”

Also Read: You are made fun of if you can’t speak in English: Arjun Kapoor

Producer Prakash Jha also shared his views on the development, “It’s a character-driven story of four women exploring the idea of freedom in the Indian society. I am very hopeful towards the CBFC. I hope the judgement will be reversed soon. Lipstick Under My Burkha is a universal film, it transcends cultures and countries. I am glad that the Hollywood Foreign Press association recognised that quality and made the IFFLA opening of Lipstick Under My Burkha an official screening of the HFPA, thus making our film eligible for the Golden Globes.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd