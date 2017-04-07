Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana audience reaction: Dissapointing but Gurmeet Choudhary likeable

The film, starring popular TV face Gurmeet Choudhary, Akshara Hassan and Vivan Shah in the lead roles, released today and indianexpress.com checked out if the viewers enjoyed attending ‘Laali ki shaadi’. The film, starring popular TV face Gurmeet Choudhary, Akshara Hassan and Vivan Shah in the lead roles, released today and indianexpress.com checked out if the viewers enjoyed attending ‘Laali ki shaadi’.

As dull as it looked in its trailer and during promotions, Laaali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, the new romantic comedy in the halls, seems to have gotten to the same uninspiring start if initial audience review is anything to go by. The film, starring popular TV face Gurmeet Choudhary, Akshara Hassan and Vivan Shah in the lead roles, released today and indianexpress.com checked out if the viewers enjoyed attending ‘Laali ki shaadi’.

Calling the movie average, a lady in the audience said, “We had expected a fun film, that there will be some comedy and entertainment but it was below our expectations. We didn’t enjoy it. It was just okay.” The only good thing about the film according to her was Gurmeet. “He was the best performer in the film. We liked watching him,” she said as her friend echoed her thoughts.

The morning show at this particular cinema hall had a low turnout, and those who came didn’t have good things to say about the film. “It was much below my expectation. It was a boring watch, though I liked Laali. She is likeable. Out of all the three actors, she was the best.” Akshara, who impressed one and all with her Bollywood debut in Shamitabh two years ago, got thumbs-up for her turn as a young emotional yet strong-headed young woman, whose boyfriend develops a cold feet on knowing she is pregnant with their child. The intensity of the situation is balanced by the comic situations that arise out of the crisis in Laali’s life.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Suhasini Mulay, Ravi Kishan, Darshan Jariwala and Saurabh Shukla in the supporting cast. It has been directed by Manish Harishankar and produced by TP Aggarwal.

While Gurmeet and Akshara have been praised, the film’s plot hasn’t been received well. “It was uninteresting. It was said to be a family entertainer but I didn’t find anything entertaining. It is below average,” said a college-goer, who came with his group of friends.

