Kung Fu Yoga: Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur share why Jackie Chan was unlike anyone they’ve worked before. Watch videos

Chinese actor Jackie Chan had recently come to India to promote his first Indian collaboration, Kung Fu Yoga. Chinese actor Jackie Chan had recently come to India to promote his first Indian collaboration, Kung Fu Yoga.

When international star Jackie Chan recently set his foot in India, the nation went berserk. Such is his charm that nobody could miss his presence here. Chan was in Mumbai to promote his first Bollywood collaboration – Kung Fu Yoga. The global superstar remains etched in the memories of everyone from the 90s generation. So his latest association with India was immensely memorable for not just his fans here, but even the cast of the film, including Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.

Sonu and Amyra were in New Delhi to promote Kung Fu Yoga. While candidly speaking about a lot of things they did on and off the sets, the two even revealed some exciting stuff about Chan and how the Chinese star is in real life.

Watch | Sonu Sood Talks About Kung Fu Yoga & What Jackie Chan Loves About India

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sonu and Amyra said it was a dream come true to share the same screen space with Chan. Here are the excerpts from what they spoke and the revelations they made about action star, Chan.

Kung Fu Yoga is an Indo-Chinese collaboration and stars Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani. (Source: APH Images) Kung Fu Yoga is an Indo-Chinese collaboration and stars Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani. (Source: APH Images)

Jackie Chan loves Indian food

“I introduced him to a lot of Punjabi food and Indian food, and he thoroughly enjoyed it,” Sonu shared.

Jackie Chan is fond of Indian embroideries too

“He loves Indian embroideries and Indian clothes. I got Jodhpuri silk for him. Our idea was to make him feel very special, which we did,” Sonu said.

Jackie Chan is as funny on the set as onscreen

“The same way he is on camera, is the way he is on set. He is that funny, that sweet, humble and kind.

Also read | Salman Khan, Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s mantra: Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai. Watch video

Jackie Chan treated and fed his cast well.

“Everyday was a learning experience with him, the way he used to treat us, the way he used to feed us. I think that made us feel very special. There are very special memories attached to him,” Sonu added.

Jackie Chan did not shy away from cleaning up the set too

“The one thing that really caught my eye was that if there was any trash or plastic bottles around on the set, he would actually pick it up and put it in the bin. He wouldn’t tell you to do it, or he wouldn’t ask his assistant to do it, he would go there and do it himself. And that’s one of the most amazing things in someone. He is an amazing human being,” Amyra said.

Watch | Kung Fu Yoga Actor Amyra Dastur Shares Who Taught Her Better Action : Jackie Chan Or Sonu Sood

Ask Sonu and Amyra to describe Chan in five words, and their replies weren’t very different. For Sonu, his Kung Fu Yoga co-star Chan stands for “amazing, humbl, creative, supremely talented god.”

Amyra who remained in complete awe of Chan described him in five words as “childlik, outstanding, hilarious,giving and kind.”

Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release on February 3 in around 500 cinemas in India. Directed by Stanely Tong, the multi-lingual action-adventure comedy also stars Disha Patani and Zhang Yixing. The audience will get to see Chan doing some Bollywood song and dance too, apart from his signature style action.

Also read | I want to do a Bollywood love story: Jackie Chan

In one of the recent interviews, the legendary star said that he was tired of doing just action and would like to romance on screen. The 62-year-old actor added that he wants to do a Bollywood film that has elements of romance and dance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd