Kung Fu Yoga trailer: Salman Khan thanks Jackie Chan for making coolest film with Sonu Sood. Watch video

Kung Fu Yoga trailer: Hollywood star Jackie Chan gets into the Bollywood groove along with Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. Kung Fu Yoga trailer: Hollywood star Jackie Chan gets into the Bollywood groove along with Sonu Sood and Disha Patani.

The new trailer of Kung Fu Yoga was released today and we can safely say it is the funniest one we have seen till now. Despite Jackie Chan’s signature action stunts with sticks and animals, there are moments where he is also swinging his booty to the beats of Bollywood music that makes this particular trailer, stand out. And while Chan is busy dwelling into the colours of an Indian celluloid, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is trying his hand at martial arts.

Also read | Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga makes waves in China before release

We also got a glimpse of starlet Disha Patani as a gorgeous Indian princess, making a foray on the international screen in this Indo-Chinese multilingual film. The visuals look rich and the background score is quite groovy too.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In a nutshell, the trailer is all sorts of funny and it has impressed even Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. Salman Khan couldn’t ignore the hilarious promo and tweeted about it. He wrote, “Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest.”

Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : http://t.co/Nl0qk742pl — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017

And we totally agree with Salman Khan. This is the more entertaining trailer of Kung Fu Yoga.

We see moments like these. Jackie Chan is surely winning hearts with his comic timing.

Looks like the Kung Fu master wanted a break from his martial arts, that’s why he tried Bollywood dance too.

Though the trailer also has bit of stereotyping of Indian culture with alleviating sadhus, presence of horses and elephants and a mythical statue of Lord Shiva, it doesn’t really disrupt the fun element set otherwise.

Watch: Kung Fu Yoga – Official Trailer

Kung Fu Yoga will release on February 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd