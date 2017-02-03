Kung Fu Yoga audience reaction: Disha Patani shines in Jackie Chan’s action thriller

Kung Fu Yoga audience reaction: I have watched a lot of bad films, but this was exceptionally bad, said a viewer. Kung Fu Yoga audience reaction: I have watched a lot of bad films, but this was exceptionally bad, said a viewer.

It is Friday, February 3, and Kung Fu Yoga has released, but how many people have actually come out to watch the film? In one of the multiplexes in Mumbai, there were only 14 viewers for the first show. We spoke to a few movie goers in Mumbai, here are their reactions.

“It is like an old action flick with nothing innovative, I don’t understand why this movie was made in the first place! Sonu Sood’s action performance is also nothing great to watch!” said one while a young college student said, “I loved the film, it was something new for me to watch. Jackie Chan’s action is great, and Sonu Sood’s six packs are fab. I liked Disha Patani too!”

One gentleman said, “I don’t even know why I went for the movie, there were hardly few people watching the film. Jackie Chan is so old now, so his action sequence is made for him; and anybody can do what Sonu Sood has done in the film!”

A woman viewer said, “I have watched a lot of bad films, but this was exceptionally bad. The tuning for songs is off, music is off, and everything in the film looks very miss-matched!”

Also read: Kung Fu Yoga movie review: Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood film is a big yawn

Yet another woman viewer said, “I don’t understand the end of the film, the last dance sequence was totally off, however I think that was the only part that entertained me.”

Kung Fu Panda has released on a weekend when there is no other movie releasing, but many are still preferring Raees and Kaabil over the Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s action thriller. The film has no yoga and shows a lot of jaded Kung Fu moves. However, it is expected that more people will watch the film over the weekend.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd