Kung Fu Yoga actor Sonu Sood shares Jackie Chan stunt team’s tribute video, and it will leave you teary eyed. Watch video

Jackie Chan is a global icon but the actor credits his stardom to a never failing and tiring team, who has been around since his first formative years before he became a superstar. After the actor paid tribute to his team at Oscars in November last year, his ‘brothers’ also paid a tribute to the Kung Fu Yoga star.

The video gives a glimpse into the Hong Kong action star’s off-screen personality and how he is with those who have worked with him over the years. In the video, different people, who have worked with Jackie for over 30-40 years, spoke about Jackie’s kindness and how he would share every bit of what he would earn with the entire team.

In fact, one of them also ends the clip saying, “I hope he lives a hundred years, that way he can take care of all the brothers a hundred years.” This video made Jackie extremely emotional, who further was stunned to see his old pals standing right on the stage.

Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga co-star and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to twitter to share the video with his fans. He wrote, “Jackie Chan Hasn’t Seen His Original Stunt Team In Decades. Then Realizes They’re All Standing Behind Him.”

The video is part of one of the episodes from a Chinese show, which aired on January 20. A 10-minute clip was shared by a Facebook user and since then has been viewed for over seven million times.

Chan was awarded an honorary Oscar in November last year. While giving an acceptance speech, the actor said, “After 56 years in the film industry, making more than 200 films, after so many bones, finally.” Meanwhile, Jackie’s film, Kung Fu Yoga, which released in India on February 3, is garnering decent reviews. The actor also visited India to promote this film.

