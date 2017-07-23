Kunal Kemmu commemorates his Bollywood journey

Kunal Kemmu entered the film industry with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Kunal Kemmu entered the film industry with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was introduced to the “magic of the 70 mm screen” through Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, has thanked makers for choosing him in the 1993 film, which has completed 24 years since its release. Kunal says his romance with films still continues. Kunal is expecting his first child with wife and actor Soha Ali Khan.

“On this day in 1993 I was introduced to the magic of being on a 70mm screen. A romance that still continues,” Kunal wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. The actor also thanked the film’s director Mahesh Bhatt and superstar Aamir Khan for making him part of the film. “A big thank you to Bhatt Saab and Aamir sir for making me a part of this amazing film Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke,” he added.

Kunal Kemmu as a child actor also worked alongside Aamir Khan in another film called Raja Hindustani. His first male lead was in Mohit Suri directorial Kalyug with Smilie Suri and Emraan Hashmi. After Kalyug he has played lead and supporting role in many movies like Dhol, Traffic Signal Golmaal 3 and Go Goa Gone. His performance in Traffic Signal, which was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, received acclaim by critics and audiences alike.

The film is about the people who live at a particular traffic signal in Mumbai. Kunal Kemmu played a double role in Superstar which was his only film in 2008. He starred opposite Tulip Joshi.

The film was directed by Rohit Jugraj and also had late actor Reema Lagoo.

