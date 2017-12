Kunal Kemmu shares adorable picture of his daughter. Kunal Kemmu shares adorable picture of his daughter.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were blessed with a daughter in September this year whom they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Since then, despite having a busy schedule, the two are making sure to spend as much time as possible with their little angel. In fact, ever since Inaaya has entered their lives, celebrations in their household have only doubled.

On the occasion of Christmas, Kunal took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of Inaaya, who is now three months old. While his nephew, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur grabbed all the attention the entire year, it seems Inaaya is also set to join him in the league. The three months old toddler’s picture will instantly brighten up your festive mood.

Kunal and Soha were seen spending their Christmas Eve at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai. Kunal, in his social media post says every day is a celebration and a Christmas with little Inaaya. Along with the picture, daddy dearest wrote, “It’s a merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas.”

Earlier, talking about her duties and how her life has changed after Inaaya’s birth, Soha said, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her.” She added, “It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not — she’s the boss!”

Kunal Kemmu will be seen in Total Dhamaal while Soha has joined the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 where she would be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt.

