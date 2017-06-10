Kunal Kapoor’s slam poetry against women trafficking is a wake-up call for all of us. Watch video

Kunal Kapoor’s slam poetry is going viral because of the issues it brings on the front. Kunal Kapoor’s slam poetry is going viral because of the issues it brings on the front.

Amid trolls and various other social media evils, Kunal Kapoor has grabbed attention for all the right reasons. The actor with the dimpled smile has not tried to show off his oomph factor but has spoken about and for something that has been neglected by the society, and by us so far.

In a video by UnErase Poetry, Kunal is narrating stories of the women who sell their bodies to earn bread and butter. Now, if we give it a thought, has any of us ever took a minute to know their stories, to know the real them or what forced them to take up prostitution? Kunal’s slam poem is everything you need to hear and think about. According to statistics, one woman becomes a sex slave every three minutes in India. Yes, you heard that right.

The moment the actor begins narrating the poem, we hear him saying, “Every night when you drive back home, you cross that road where love is sold.” Every word, every sentence of the poem brings you closer to the reality that you’ve neglected all your life. The video was shared by Kunal on June 9 and Hrithik Roshan became the first person to support the cause. The actor wrote to Kunal that he was actually left teary-eyed after listening to the slam poetry and the fact that in our country a woman is trafficked every three minutes but only a few of them are rescued. Hrithik tweeted, “So beautifully done. Got me teared up. 👍@kapoorkkunal amazing initiative.”

Watch | Kunal Kapoor’s slam poetry:

While the poem has been voiced by Kunal, the striking words have been penned by Mohammed Sadriwala, Navaldeep Singh and Simar Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd