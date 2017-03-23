Kunal Kapoor just got Gold in a film where Akshay Kumar got lead

Kunal Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Gold. Kunal Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Gold.

Kunal Kapoor, who was recently seen in Veeram and Dear Zindagi, has now joined the cast of sports drama Gold, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The Reema Kagti- directed movie is based on the story of Indian hockey team led by Balbir Singh, which won the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948.

“So excited to collaborate with Excel, Reema Kagti and one of my fav actors Akshay Kumar, on this wonderful script,” Kunal posted on Twitter.

The new film, Gold, marks Reema Kagti’s third directorial venture after Talaash featuring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. Gold is a sports period film which is set in the backdrop of the 1948 London Olympics and narrates the story of independent India’s first gold medal win at the Olympics. Gold would be the next addition in a long list of sports biopics like Chak De India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal to name a few.

Since the Rang De Basanti actor mentioned his collaboration with Excel Entertainment, rumour has it that Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will be producing the film.

The film is slated to release on the Independence Day of 2018. While Shah Rukh Khan is known for his Diwali releases, Aamir Khan for his releases in December, and Salman Khan for his Eid releases, it seems the other superstar Akshay Kumar has now officially claimed Independence Day of India as the date for his movie releases.

