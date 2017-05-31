Kumkum Bhagya 31st May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya meets Abhi and argues with him

Kumkum Bhagya 31st May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya waste time arguing instead of escaping from the goons. Kumkum Bhagya 31st May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya waste time arguing instead of escaping from the goons.

Pragya hits the beehive and all bees attack the ghungroo gang. Outside, Aaliya tells Nikhil that he is useless as he first hit Pragya’s mom and now he has kidnapped Abhi while he was supposed to kidnap and kill Pragya. They both get into an argument and Aaliya asks him to retire as he is not of any worth, Nikhil says that he saved her as Pragya would have married Abhi if he wasn’t there. Meanwhile, the bees reach Nikhil and Aaliya and they both get distracted. All the goons inside are busy fighting bees when Pragya covers herself with a rag and crosses to where Abhi is tied.

Abhi, on the other hand, is wondering if that masked man is actually Nikhil or if he is just confused. When Pragya comes there all covered under a rug, Abhi asks who is under the rug but Pragya thinks that he used to claim that he can recognise her with mere her footfalls. She thinks of playing with him for some time and Abhi tries to stop her mistaking her for a ghost. Pragya then comes from under the rug and hugs him. They both share a happy moment. There Aaliya gets upset at Nikhil that it must have been his plan to make her leave using bees.

Abhi asks Pragya why she is back here when she had successfully escaped and they get into argument. While Pragya tries to untie him there argument starts again, and they both waste time instead of rescuing Abhi. Pragya tells him how she was kidnapped and Abhi says that the same thing happened to him. Pragya thinks he is joking but Abhi gets serious. There Tannu is wondering what Aaliya and Nikhil are up to.

Aaliya and Nikhil get into a car where Nikhil tries to make her understand that he is doing this for the benefit of all when she gets a call from Tannu. Nikhil asks her to take the call as he might have some important piece of information. Tannu asks her where she is and Aaliya who is already irritated says she is at her wedding and when Tannu says did she talk to Nikhil, she says she didn’t talk to Nikhil and she doesn’t even want to talk to that fool. Nikhil yells at her and asks Tannu about Pragya, who says she has no clue. Nikhil shouts at her and asks her to do what is said.

There Abhi and Pragya are foolishly wasting their time in stupid mushy talks. When Abhi asks why she is here Pragya cross-questions him about why he came here for a friend. Abhi says it is a girlfriend, and that he thought of becoming a hero by saving her but here the scene is the other way round. While Abhi is still tied they both apologise to each other. While she is finally about to untie him someone opens the door.

