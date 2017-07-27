Kumkum Bhagya 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Munni to not attend the pooja

Kumkum Bhagya 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is making arrangements for a romantic ambience in his room Kumkum Bhagya 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is making arrangements for a romantic ambience in his room

Purab gets into a chit chat with Nisha and she tells him that she is a teacher and Purab tells her that her sister is also a teacher and she has taught a student named Abhi who is her husband.

There Munni is applying powder on her face when Aaliya and Tanu come there and Aaliya asks her to clean her face but Munni says at least her heart is clean unlike them. Aaliya asks her if she knows there is a pooja at home and Munni says obviously as she convinced Abhi for it. Tanu asks if she knows this pooja is to be done by a couple. Munni says she can’t do that because it will be a cheating for Abhi and also with her future husband. Tanu suggests that she’ll sit in pooja with Abhi under a veil like Pragya did. Aaliya says they can’t do anything of that sort. She then asks Munni to handle the situation and asks her to refuse to sit in pooja as this will help their motive to generate hatred for Pragya among the family members.

There Nisha is returning from her school to her home when two goons follow her. Nisha suspects them to be with the same robbers and she enters a shop in terror. She exits from the backdoor but the goon catches her running and goes after her.

A clan of spoilt brat and his followers are shown in a jeep and bikes on the same road. There Abhi is making arrangements for a romantic ambience in his room and thinks he has done all the arrangements without any help and he recalls Purab. He calls Purab and asks him to enjoy there and find a girl for himself.

