Krushna Abhishek: Kapil and I are like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of TV, just that we aren’t friends

Krushna Abhishek talks about his new show, which is tentatively being called Comedy Company. Krushna Abhishek talks about his new show, which is tentatively being called Comedy Company.

Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines ever since the news about his new show on the Sony channel was announced. There were rumours that his show would be replacing Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show, but the actor was quick enough to clarify that nothing of that sort will happen and the two would co-exist on the same channel. Now, Krushna has taken his relationship with Kapil a notch higher and said that the two are more like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, competitive yet together, but the only difference is that unlike the two superstars, Krushna and Kapil are “not friends.”

In an interview to HT, Krushna said, “People have always pitted us against each other. Our popularity and our careers are linked in some way. Kapil and I are like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of TV. But unlike these superstars, we are not friends. We don’t talk to each other, but when we do, we respect each other. One should appreciate talent, and we are both very talented. I am waiting for the day when we both get an opportunity to work together. There is no competition with Kapil, but now that Ali and others are in my show, people will link it to Kapil again, saying they left him to join me. But this is just a coincidence.”

Even though the two disagree about their sour relationship, it is needless to say that Krushna and Kapil were extremely competitive and took a dig at each other as and when required. As far as Krushna’s show is concerned, the actor would be sharing the stage with Ali Asgar who had quit Kapil’s show post the ugly mid-air spat between Kapil and rest of the cast. It is being said that Sunil Grover would be making guest appearance and hosting the show for an episode.

Meanwhile on The Kapil Sharma Show, Chandan Prabhakar is back with Kapil. Another member from his team, Kiku Sharda, welcomed the comedian with a lovely message. He wrote, “Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd