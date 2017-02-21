KRK is Bollywood’s pesky uncle. Swara Bhaskar just knows how to deal with him

Swara Bhaskar burns KRK with her epic reply to his trolling. Swara Bhaskar burns KRK with her epic reply to his trolling.

Every family has one — that pain-in-the-rear uncle who always comes out with the wrong one. Inappropriate jokes, salacious gossip or taking on everyone, this uncle is unstoppable. For Bollywood, that uncle is Kamaal R Khan. The self-styled critic has a take on everyone in the industry and is ready to fight on social media at the drop of the hat. But in Swara Bhaskar, he has found his match. Without losing her cool or getting down to his level, the actor managed to give an epic reply with elan. As the poster of Swara’s next, Anarkali of Arah, was revealed by Karan Johar, her timeline was filled with congratulatory messages. But expect KRK to come up with something completely different and particularly nasty.

Karan tweeted, “Well done @ReallySwara for constantly breaking ground!! 24th march is the date guys ! For this new world and engaging film!!! pic.twitter.com/3zmuUvOIrO.” In reply to this, KRK wrote, “Sir @karanjohar it will not be a flop or washout, but it will be super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so.”

Without losing her cool or dignity, Swara tweeted, “Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! :) Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! 🙏🏿 Appreciated.” Not that it shut up KRK (like anything can) but as far as comebacks go, it was pure gold.

Sir @karanjohar it will not be a flop or washout, but it will be super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so. http://t.co/Ugu3GPfFxT — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 20, 2017

Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! :) Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! 🙏🏿 Appreciated. http://t.co/4rDCWQShio — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) February 20, 2017

“Madam @ReallySwara I don’t give Gaali to anybody, neither given you Gaali. I am just talking about a crap film as a critic so just chill,” KRK replied, adding, “Actually you @ReallySwara should be happy that #TheBrandKRK, the no.1 critic in the world is talking about ur film whatever it’s good or bad.”

