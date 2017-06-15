Kritika Chaudhary murder case: Struggling actor’s ex-husband a conman, other shocking facts

Kritika Chaudhary’s decomposed body was found when police entered her flat. Kritika Chaudhary’s decomposed body was found when police entered her flat.

Struggling actor Kritika Chaudhary was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday. Her decomposed body was found when police entered her flat after her neighbours said a foul smell was coming from her flat. The actor who came to Mumbai from Haridwar had appeared in a Balaji TV series and a flop headlined by Kangana Ranaut called Rajjo. Postmortem confirmed that it was murder and the police are questioning suspects. Here are five shocking facts about the murder.

1. Kritika’s ex-husband Vijay Dwivedi is a conman

It was discovered during investigation that struggling actor and model Kritika Chaudhary’s husband is a conman who has fooled actors and politicians in the past. He would pose as nephew of Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi to con the rich and the famous. In 2012, Vijay was arrested from by the Mumbai crime branch. Those conned by Vijay Dwivedi reportedly includes Bollywood actor Govinda, television actress Shweta Tiwari, Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, Congress leader Amrish Patel.

2. Kritika divorced Vijay after she realised the truth

Kritika Chuadhary’s brother Deepak (25) said his sister had divorced Dwivedi in 2012. “He has several criminal cases registered against him,” said Deepak, adding the two had met in Delhi earlier, where Dwivedi is also alleged to have accessed VIP tickets for the 2010 Commonwealth Games claiming to be related to Janardhan Dwivedi. He had promised Chaudhary to find her roles in Bollywood and persuaded her to shift with him to Mumbai, where they got married, the police said.

3. Kritika’s body was found four days after she was killed

According to police, Kritika’s body was found at least four days after she was killed. After neighbours complained of a pungent smell coming from Chaudhary’s flat, police broke open the door and found her decomposed body. They said the air conditioner had been switched on to ensure that body doesn’t decompose quickly. A police source told Hindustan Times, “She was half-naked. Her legs were hanging off the bed. She was wearing a night dress. Her face had been covered with a piece of cloth.”

4. “Initially, the Amboli police had registered a case of accidental death in this connection. Now, an offence of murder against an unidentified person has been registered and the probe is on,” another officer told PTI. While allegations of sexual assault are also being reported, police are yet to confirm it.

5. Head injury may have been caused by brass knuckles

Kritika had a head injury that led to her death. Brass knuckles were found near the body and police believe that they were used to cause the head injury.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd