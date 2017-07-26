Kriti Sanon’s de-glam look for Bareilly Ki Barfi is like a breath of fresh air

Kriti Sanon’s look seems a fresh take on her de-glam avatar. Kriti Sanon’s look seems a fresh take on her de-glam avatar.

Kriti Sanon’s Bareilly Ki Barfi took Bollywood by storm with its super-fun trailer, which was released on July 19. It came like a breath of fresh air, winning praise for the entire cast and crew. But what we couldn’t help but notice was Kriti’s de-glam avatar as Bitti.

Kriti has stepped effortlessly into the character of a small town, free spirited girl. Fans have been seeing her in glamorous ensembles, be it on the red carpet, at events or in films, but this look is completely opposite from that. And there is no doubt that the actor manages to look extremely beautiful in this simple avatar as well. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Kriti wrote, “मूड मीठा कीजिये। It’s time to be a part of the tastiest story of the year. BareillyKiBarfiTrailer.” Not just this, her dialogue delivery is no less than perfect, and her sizzling chemistry with her co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has made us even more impatient for the film.

Talking about the film, Kriti Sanon said, “Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer, who also directed Nil Battey Sannata, and written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year. Bareilly Ki Barfi also marks the debut of filmmaker BR Chopra’s grandson Juno Chopra as creative producer. This romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, will unfold in theaters on August 18.

