Kriti Sanon to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan?

Thugs of Hindostan already generated immense buzz on its announcement with a stellar cast of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and the makers are now on the look out for its leading lady. Thugs of Hindostan already generated immense buzz on its announcement with a stellar cast of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and the makers are now on the look out for its leading lady.

Thugs of Hindostan already generated immense buzz on its announcement with a stellar cast of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and the makers are now on the look out for its leading lady. According to inside sources, young actress Kriti Sanon, who made her big debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti’, seems to be one of the top contenders to play the leading lady in the film.

If gossip mongers are to be believed, Aamir Khan has been discussing Kriti in his inner circle and touting her to be one of the most promising youngsters in Bollywood and wants her to cast in the film.Thugs of Hindostan is set in the pre- independence era and is a story of a group of Thugs in British India.

The film will also see Big B and the Dangal star for the very first time on the big screen.

Thugs of Hindostan marks to be yet another collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Aamir Khan and is slated for Diwali 2018 release. The 51-year-old star Aamir will start shooting for the film in March next year. Coming back to Aamir’s look, in a recent event we spotted him with a grown beard. At the promotional events of Dangal, Aamir was seen sporting the beard and had his hair covered with a scarf.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd