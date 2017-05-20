Kriti Sanon says Sushant Singh Rajput is a nymphomaniac. This video reveals all

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon share a great onscreen chemistry in their upcoming film Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon share a great onscreen chemistry in their upcoming film Raabta.

Until now you must have seen the lovey-dovey moments of Raabta couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. From Sushant taking Kriti around Amritsar and making her drink the sugarcane juice to Kriti teaching Sushant how to be a social media pro, their chemistry both on and off screen is something their fans can’t get enough of. But do you know apart from being an adorable boyfriend onscreen, there is another side of Sushant which has so far remained under the wraps? Thanks to Kriti Sanon, who has revealed that Sushant is a ‘tharki’. After such a big allegation, Sushant decided to come up with a video in his defense.

In the video, which Sushant has shared on his social media account, the reason why Kriti calls Sushant a sexually obsessed person has been revealed. And as we play the video, we would second Kriti’s opinion about her Raabta co-actor. Well, before you start misjudging the once ‘sanskaari’ beta of TV show Pavitra Rishta, we must tell you that all of this is part of the promotions of Sushant and Kriti’s upcoming film Raabta.

In a new teaser of Raabta, Sushant aka Shiv tells Kriti aka Saira that the moment he looks at her, his mind gets flooded with dirty thoughts. To this Saira replies that even she shares the mutual thought and they should quench each other’s thirst in the loo. As Shiv readily agrees, Saira reveals that she was judging him and he has failed the test. This is when Kriti calls Sushant a ‘tharki’.

Earlier in an interview, talking about Sushant’s character in the film, Kriti said, “Shiv, the character is cheesy, likes himself a lot. Sushant was behaving like that and when I asked about it, he said he was in his character. Probably this is one character that is like him as even after the film got over he was behaving like that. This character is like him.”

Raabta is a film which deals with reincarnation. About the film, Sushant says, “It is not a cliched reincarnation story. It’s a very modern take. There is a hero, heroine, a villain and they’re born again.” Directed by Dinesh Vijain, Raabta also stars Jim Sarab and Rajkummar Rao and is slated to release on June 9.

