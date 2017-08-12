Kriti Sanon talks about doing so many firsts with Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon talks about her de-glam look in upcoming flick, Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti Sanon talks about her de-glam look in upcoming flick, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kriti Sanon, who has played a girl-next-door, modern girl or an ancient warrior princess in films, says she likes to try new things as an actor. Kriti will soon be seen essaying the role of a rebel Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kriti has stepped effortlessly into the character of Bitti, a small town, free spirited girl. Fans have been seeing her in glamorous ensembles, be it on the red carpet, at events or in films, but this look is completely opposite from that.

Kriti said in a statement, “For me, it’s the script. It’s the character that excites me. And that’s how I choose my films. I always want to explore new things as an actor.”

“I am playing a small town girl for the first time. I am playing a girl from Uttar Pradesh for the first time. I am picking up a dialect for the first time. A de-glam role for the first time.” And there is no doubt that the actor manages to look extremely beautiful in this simple avatar as well. Not just this, her dialogue delivery is no less than perfect, and her sizzling chemistry with her co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has made us even more impatient for the film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 18.

(with IANS inputs)

