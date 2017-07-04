Raabta couple Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput to romance on Sona Mohapatra’s ‘Paas Aao’, but the singer isn’t quite happy. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon to become the face for Sona Mohapatra’s song ‘Paas Aao’. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon to become the face for Sona Mohapatra’s song ‘Paas Aao’.

Sona Mohapatra’s jingle for an advertisement “Paas Aao” is now getting a Bollywood version. After Raabta, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the rumoured couple, will be romancing yet again on this number. But it seems Sona Mohapatra is not really happy about it. The singer, who has been quite active and outspoken on social media, expressed her sadness over the song becoming a cliched Bollywood number. Sona wrote, “If this is true then nothing makes me sadder that our song made iconic on its own independent strength will now have the Bolly tropes. Meh.”

The song is being sung by Armaan Malik and the music would be composed by his brother Amaal, who expressed their opinion on Sona’s tweet for the song. Amaal wrote that he agrees to what Sona has to say but also defends the brand saying, “True that but the brand and the label are behind this :)”

He continued, “Actually its not a movie its an advertisement jingle and I’m just adding my touch to it as they wanted to make it into a 2 min video!” Amaal said that the song would have a different touch but the essence will be the same.

Choreographed by Ahmed Khan, the song will be a peppy one shot in the backdrop of a carnival. BollywoodHungama reports that keeping in mind the vibrant music videos of the 90s, an elaborate set was constructed at a suburban studio in Mumbai and many dancers too will add a festive touch to the video. This, as Sushant and Kriti will showcase their dance talent in the song yet again.

