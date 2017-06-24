Kriti Sanon shared a dubbing still from Bareilly Ki Barfi. Is this her look from her next film? See photo

- Kriti Sanon: If you don’t come from the industry you have to stand out and make people notice you
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has off late been as busy as a bee. She recently delivered Raabta alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She even wrapped up her next film Bareilly Ki Barfi where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Kriti took to Twitter, to share a screen grab from Bareilly Ki Barfi. Though she said it is from her dubbing session for the film, we got to see her first look from her upcoming movie for the first time.
Kriti seems to be having a lot of fun while working on her new project. “Dubbingggg!!! #BareillyKiBarfi coming on August 18th, 2017! @ashwinyiyertiwari @junochopra @boo.i.am @jungleepictures,” wrote the actor while tagging the relevant production houses and the people associated with the film. We can see in the snapshot shared by her, that this is a video screen grab and she surely looked super cute.
Earlier, during an interview with IANS, Kriti had spoken about her role in Bareilly Ki Barfi. “It’s a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms,” she said.
Dubbingggg!!! #BareillyKiBarfi coming on August 18th 2017! ❤️ @Ashwinyiyer @junochopra @JungleePictures @BRStudiosLLP pic.twitter.com/vm0zljt96D
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) June 23, 2017
“What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely… Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh,” she added.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is slated to release on August 18. The film is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly.
