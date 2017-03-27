Kriti Sanon says she is single but is ‘okay dating someone from the industry’

Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput.

Just two films old in the Hindi film industry, Kriti Sanon was already facing controversies regarding her personal life. After she signed a film with Sushant Singh Rajput and he broke off his engagement with Ankita Lokhande, buzz suggested Sushant and Kriti were dating. As pictures of them partying together emerged, speculation reached its zenith. Of late, we have been hearing that the two have ended their relationship.

Now, in a recent interview to Vogue, Kriti clearly stated that she is single but maybe, ready to mingle. “I’m single, honestly. But I’m okay dating someone from the industry—a boyfriend would have to understand my profession and it’s not an easy one to understand unless you’re a part of it,” she explains adding that she doesn’t like the fact that her work can be overshadowed by what is going on in her personal life. She adds, “It’s easy for an actor’s personal life to overshadow his/her work and I hate that. So it’s better to say things that won’t get you into trouble. You cannot be fake but there are questions I cannot truly answer and often as I’m giving a diplomatic answer I’ll be thinking, ‘What the hell am I saying! It’s so clichéd.'”

In the interview, she also spoke about Priyanka Chopra being her inspiration. The Heropanti actor said, “PC is fearless, secure in where she is and what she’s doing—and she’s always been like that. She’s never come across as fragile and is so inspiring.”

The actor at present has two projects in her hand. While Raabta is in its pre-production stage, her film with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, Bareilly Ki Barfi, is also getting ready for its release. The film has been directed by the Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwini Iyer Tewari. Talking about her projects, Kriti said Raabta is a romantic drama while Bareilly Ki Barfi cannot be put in any genre because it has got a little bit of romance, comedy, drama and slice-of-life feel to it.

