Kriti Sanon responds to Bhairavi Goswami’s body shaming tweet

Kriti Sanon was recently in news as she became a victim of body-shaming by Hate Story actor Bhairavi Goswami, who used Kriti’s name to grab some limelight. When reporters at a press event of Bareily Ki Barfi asked Kriti for a reaction to the incident, she enquired, “Who is Bhairavi Goswami?” Kriti, after being told that Bhairavi appeared in Hate Story, said, “I think, I’m just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah.” What an apt reply.

It all started with a recent video of Kriti Sanon in which she danced to Mubarakan song “Hawa Hawa”. Kriti shared this video to show her support for the Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer. KRK, however, shared this video and wrote, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”.

This was quite normal as it is KRK we are talking about. Time and again, he has taken potshots at every actor in the industry. But another shock came when actor Bhairavi Goswami came into the picture. She posted a reply on KRK’s tweet and wrote, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better http://twitter.com/kamaalrkhan/status/888714157478096896 …”

See tweets of Kamaal R Khan aka KRK and Bhairavi Goswami body shaming Kriti Sanaon here:

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better http://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

Post the incident, ‘Who is Bhairavi’ was the general reaction on Twitter too.

