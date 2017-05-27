Kriti Sanon opens up about her alleged affair with Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput: What’s the big deal?

Taking a cue from her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon in an interview said something on the similar lines. Taking a cue from her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon in an interview said something on the similar lines.

As soon as Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were spotted taking a short car drive in Mumbai, rumours of their alleged affair began to fly fast and loose. Sushant and Kriti never made an effort to clear these reports. The Raabta stars have so far maintained a very nonchalant air to the whirlwind of such things. In a recent interview, Sushant shrugged off all the rumours saying that he is not bothered by this swirl of stories about him. “These stories could be more interesting. They tend to get repetitive, not only with regards to Kriti, my other relationships, but also other stuff – that fans tried to meet me and something happened. These are very old stories,” Sushant told PTI.

Taking a cue from her Raabta co-star Sushant, Kriti Sanon in an interview said something on the similar lines. The actor’s reply on her alleged relationship with Sushant was surprisingly cool and calm. “Every other day, I read about how I have opened up about this affair or how Sushant has opened up about it. I don’t know how many times we have supposedly opened up about it. There are so many fictional stories going around… in fact, one even suggested that I was holidaying with him in Bangkok when I was actually sitting with my sister and sipping chai. Now, we just laugh it off. Being spotted on a drive with Sushant or watching a movie with him means nothing …what’s the big deal?” Kriti told Bombay Times.

Well, whatever these two stars have to say about each other, their on-screen chemistry has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Sushant and Kriti recently shot for a magazine cover and their dripping chemistry was adored by their fans on social media.

