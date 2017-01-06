Kriti Sanon not signed for Thugs of Hindostan

Kriti Sanon not finalised for Thugs of Hindostan Kriti Sanon not finalised for Thugs of Hindostan

Actress Kriti Sanon has not been finalised as the leading actress for Thugs of Hindostan. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the lead, Thugs of Hindostan is being produced by Aditya Chopra and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Kriti's name has been doing the rounds for sometime.

“We don’t know where this is coming from. We haven’t zeroed down on anybody. We have not locked anybody. We are still thinking who will fit the role best,” a source close to the movie said. There will be one leading lady in the film romancing Aamir. Earlier, Vaani Kapoor’s name had also cropped up for the action adventure film which gave rise to speculation that the makers are looking for a young actress. “We want to cast the right actress, we are not concerned about young or old. We want to cast the right girl for the role.”

The film’s shooting will begin from March. “We are yet to zero in on the locations. We are still scouting, but most of it (shoot) will be in Mumbai,” the source added.

Based on the novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ by Philip Meadows Taylor, Thugs of Hindostan would be an interesting watch with seasoned actors like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who has previously directed the Dhoom series.